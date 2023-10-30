Charlotte community creates knitted prosthetics for breast cancer survivors

A person works on a "knitted knocker," a crocheted or hand-knitted breast prosthetic. (Photo: CNN)

CHARLOTTE (CNN) — In North Carolina, one tight knit community is coming together for a good cause, one stitch at a time.

Phyllis Haygood is a twenty-five year cancer survivor. She oversees the “Knitted Knockers” initiative in Charlotte. “Knitted Knockers” are crocheted or hand-knitted breast prostheses, for women who have had a mastectomy or lumpectomy.

Haygood has been making “Knitted Knockers” on and off for eight years and has recruited others to help.

She plans on donating the prosthetics to the Atrium Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte on Wednesday, November 1st.

If you would like to knit your own, you can visit the initiative’s website.