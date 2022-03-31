Checking station leads to recovery of stolen guns, drugs

HALLSBORO, NC (WWAY) – On March 28, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic checking station at Hallsboro Road North and White Hall Road, Hallsboro.

A vehicle, driven by Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22, stopped at the checking station. Deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located two concealed firearms, meth, cocaine, 2 digital scales, a grinder, and packaging materials.

One handgun was entered stolen from Chadbourn. The other handgun was entered stolen from Pender County.

Bryant was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center. At the Law Enforcement Center, Bryant asked the Deputy repeatedly to use the restroom. A female Detention Officer accompanied Bryant to the restroom. The Detention Officer observed a bag of marijuana fall from Bryant’s person into the toilet. The Detention Officer then observed another bag of marijuana concealed in Bryant’s undergarments. The items were immediately seized.

Bryant was charged with the following charges:

Possession of Schedule VI CS Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule I CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule VI CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule II CS Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a CS on Prison/Jail Premises

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Bryant received a $47,000.00 secured bond.