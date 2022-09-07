Chemours holding public information sessions discussing facility expansion

The sign at the Chemours facility near Fayetteville (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chemours Company has two public information sessions planned for later this month to answer questions from the community regarding plans to expand their existing facilities.

The first session will take place September 20th at the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be the following day, at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the company and the planned expansion of existing facilities to support an increase in domestic production in the semiconductor, transportation, clean energy, consumer electronics, and communications industries, according to Chemours.

Residents will also receive information on Chemours’ design plans for emissions controls that will allow for increases in manufacturing without projected increases in the overall fluorinated organic compounds or greenhouse gases emitted from the site.

“The upcoming information sessions will provide the opportunity for us to meet with community members, discuss our plans, gather input, and create greater understanding of how this investment will positively impact the local economy and North Carolina’s manufacturing industry,” Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Dawn Hughes said in a press release. “This state is already attracting a significant number of businesses in the industries we support, and Chemours’ Fayetteville Works products are critical to their supply chains. We’re proud of the role we play in supporting national priorities and creating jobs in North Carolina, and we’re eager to explain the plans for our future with our neighbors.”