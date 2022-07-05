Chicago parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Robert Crimo (Photo: Highland Park Police/CBS)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL (AP) — A prosecutor in suburban Chicago says that the gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the accused gunman, Robert Crimo, III, used a rifle to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade.

More than 30 people were wounded.

Police say the gunman legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.