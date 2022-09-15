Chick-fil-A worker praised for helping a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, deputies say

Chick-fil-A restaurant sign, Photo Date: February 26, 2019 (Walker Kinsler / CC BY-SA 4.0)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (CNN) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who it said rushed to the aid of a woman who was being carjacked.

The woman was getting a baby out of her vehicle outside the restaurant in Fort Walton Beach when a man wielding a stick approached and demanded her keys, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release

The man then grabbed the keys from the waistband of the woman’s pants, opened the vehicle’s door and got inside, the release said.

Hearing the woman’s shouts for help, an employee rushed to intervene, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the incident on Facebook taken by a witness: