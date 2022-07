Child found with loaded handgun at NC summer camp, police say

(Photo: MGN)

CORCORD, N.C. (WSOC) — An adult has been cited after a child brought a loaded gun to a summer camp for children ages 6 and 7, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday morning, a counselor at Les Myers Summer Camp was made aware that a fellow camper had a weapon inside of their lunchbox.

The staff then immediately addressed the camper, secured the weapon and called authorities.

Click here to read more….