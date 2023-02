Chinese balloon debris recovered off Carolina coast, official confirms

Debris from a Chinese balloon have been retrieved off the Carolina coast, officials say (Photo: Contributed)

Pieces of the Chinese balloon have been recovered as clean-up efforts continue off the Carolina coast Monday, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC news.

A senior defense and senior military official said ships were out after the balloon was shot down over the ocean near Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon.

