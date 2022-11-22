Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park.

Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business.

The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale.

All proceeds from the trees will be donated to various youth organizations the club supports.

“We get about 800 trees, we sell them, then the profit goes to different youth groups. We just donated five thousand dollars to Nourish North Carolina,” said volunteers Jean Ann Fede and Frank Clennons.

Volunteers say the trees only last about two weeks before they sell out, and once they’re gone, there will be no more.