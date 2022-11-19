Chrysler recalls 248K Ram Trucks over fire risk

Chrysler recalls 248K Ram trucks over fire risk (Photo: FCA US LLC.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chrysler, the maker of Ram Trucks, is recalling hundreds of thousands of heavy-duty pick-up trucks over concerns about engine fires.

The recall includes more than 248,000 heavy-duty pick-ups from 2020 through 2022.

The models are the 2500 and the 3500.

Chrysler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has been investigating reports of engine fires since June of this year.

The company said it is aware of one minor injury, and 48 reports of complaints, fires, or warranty claims that may be related to this recall.

In the meantime, Chrysler says it doesn’t have a fix yet, but it is working on one.

The automaker plans to notify impacted Ram owners by mail before the end of the year.