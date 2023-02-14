Church donates $25,000 to Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity

Southport Presbyterian Church has donated $25,000 to a local Habitat for Humanity (Photo: Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has received a $25,000 grant from Southport Presbyterian Church.

The gift will offset costs incurred by Habitat for Humanity for the building of one of their newest partner family homes in the Sea Pines subdivision of Southport.

“Since 1976, Habitat’s work has been built on a foundation of faith. As a Christian Ministry, we have a long history of partnering with local churches to deliver housing to the community. Churches often provide lunches to our construction sites, volunteers to build, mentors, prayer, and spiritual support to families in the program,” said Carlo Montagano, Habitat’s Executive Director. “We are very blessed at the commitment and generosity of SPC, and hope to work with other churches in the county as well.”

All who desire to be a part of Habitat work are welcome, regardless of religious preference or background.