Church holds civil servants Sunday service

At Silver Lake Baptist Church, congregants gathered to thank first responders for their service to the community.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today in New Hanover County, a church showed appreciation for civil servants at a Sunday service.

At Silver Lake Baptist Church, congregants gathered to thank first responders for their service to the community.

Men and Women from the New Hanover County Sheriff, Fire and EMS Departments attended — as well as Wilmington Police, fire and rescue.

One New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy receiving a deputy of the year award.

Wilmington Fire Department Master Firefighter, Josh Baltz, won firefighter of the year.

Baltz said he is grateful for the recognition.

Baltz said, “For me, we’re just doing the job. It’s what I love to do, I love my career, I love what we’re doing. I was awarded firefighter of the year but that’s not just because of me, it’s because of all the people I work alongside every day.”

Baltz said that he enjoys community events like these that his family can attend, so they have a chance to see what he does every day.