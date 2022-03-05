Church in Supply gives back to the community through its food pantry

Victory Independent Baptist Church packs boxes of food for its food pantry. (Photo: WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A local church is giving back to the community through its food pantry program.

Victory Independent Baptist Church operates its food pantry on Saturday’s at noon. A group of church volunteers consisting of children and adults package nearly 50 boxes of food each week to be distributed. Community members are able to drive up in the church’s parking lot to receive a box filled with fresh produce, meat, and non-perishables.

Organizers say the food pantry is manned mainly by young teens and pre-teens, eager to give back to the community.

“They’re always here early on Saturday morning to package these boxes and to love on this community, and to give this food to these constituents and to the customers that come that have a need,” said Johnathon Ash, Victory Independent Baptist Church pastor.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. We have some people that really depend on this, and we have especially some of our older clients that this is how they plan their meals out every week, is with these boxes. So, that’s a wonderful feeling to be able to help those people, and that’s what we want to do,” said Rebekah Ash, Victory Independent Baptist Church’s food pantry coordinator.

Victory Independent Baptist Church is able to distribute the food through its food pantry with food from the local food bank, grocery store community partners, and donations.