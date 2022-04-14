Citizens complaint leads to arrest

ELIZABETOWN, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — In January of 2022, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of illicit narcotic sells being conducted around the 800 block of Elizabethtown, NC.

This investigation began based on numerous citizen complaints.

On the afternoon of March 13th, 2022, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office concluded the investigation when Members with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit, Elizabethtown Police Department Criminal Investigations, and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Community Corrections conducted a search of 800 block Elizabethtown area.

Agents located and seized firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other items supporting the illegal sells of illicit narcotics.

Stephen Evert James, of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Stephen Evert James was arrested and placed in Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility where he received a secured bond of $51,000 dollars.

Warrants were obtained and the following charges are outstanding for Dustin Christopher Walters of Elizabethtown.: Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance.