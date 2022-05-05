City of Boiling Spring Lakes announces new Police Chief

Kevin Smith, who currently serves as Captain of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, has been named Chief of Police effective May 24, 2022.

New Police Chief Kevin Smith Pictured in 2018 (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — After a highly competitive selection and recruitment process, the City of Boiling Spring Lakes is happy to announce the appointment of its new Chief of Police.

City Manager David Andrews stated, “We had many highly qualified applicants from across the country. Captain Smith’s sense of service and dedication to the community and employee development is outstanding and put him over the top.”

Current Chief Greg Jordan stated, “I am thrilled that Kevin Smith has been chosen as the next Chief of Police for Boiling Spring Lakes. Captain Smith is a dedicated Law Enforcement professional who has earned the respect and admiration of his fellow officers. He has the vision and experience to lead the department forward in the years to come and is strongly committed to the citizens of the community.”

Captain Smith brings 14 years of law enforcement experience to the Chief of Police position, most of which was served with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes.

Smith began his career with the Town of Navassa in 2008 and came to the City of Boiling Spring Lakes in 2012.

Smith worked through the ranks of the City’s Police Department starting as a Police Officer in 2008 and was promoted to Police Corporal in 2014. From 2015 through 2020, Smith served as Detective Sergeant and in February 2020, he was promoted to Captain where he has been serving admirably since.

Captain Smith received his Basic Law Enforcement Training from Brunswick Community College in 2008. In 2017, he received his Associate of Art: Criminalistics and Criminal Science degree from Liberty University and then received his Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University in 2019.

Smith has received numerous certifications throughout his career such as the North Carolina General Law Enforcement Certification, North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement Certification and North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certification as well as DCI (I, II & III) and Agency DCI Security Officer, Budgeting for Police Managers along with his certification in First Aid/CPR.

Captain Smith has successfully completed instructor school and is awaiting his general certification as a law enforcement instructor.

Captain Smith’s accomplishments are numerous. He has received Officer of the Year on several occasions – in 2009 from the Navassa Police Department and in 2014, 2016 and 2020 from the City of Boiling Spring Lakes. in 2010 he received a Life Saving Award from the Navassa Police Department. Smith was nominated for Tin Man Biggest Heart Award by The Carousel Center for Crimes Against Children in 2015.

In 2018, he received a Meritorious Achievement Award for Dedication to Duty during Hurricane Florence but most importantly, in 2019, Captain Smith took lead, along with several other departments, during the investigation and subsequent solving of the 25-year homicide case of Timothy Smart.

“After almost 10 years of service with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, I am humbled to assume the position of Chief of Police,” said Captain Smith. “I am extremely proud of the men and women I have served with, and I look forward to leading them into the future. We will continue to provide professional police services and look forward to strengthening relations with our growing community.”