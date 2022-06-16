City of Wilmington announces Affordable Lending Fair for those looking to buy a home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to buy a home soon, the City of Wilmington is offering a way to make it an easier process.

An Affordable Lending Fair is taking place next Saturday, June 25th, at the MLK Center on S. 8th Street.

Attendees can connect directly with lenders to talk affordable loans and down payment assistance programs that are available.

City staff is also hosting a series of free webinars in June to help navigate the home-buying process.