City of Wilmington marks 1898 Massacre anniversary with wreath laying

A special wreath laying ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to honor the victims of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.

An 1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony had to be moved indoors to the Council Chambers due to inclement weather.

The event took place at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the City of Wilmington Commission on African American History and New Hanover County Commission on African American History, Heritage, and Culture hosting the event.

Dozens of community leaders in Wilmington gathered inside Council Chambers for the ceremony to honor the victims of the massacre.