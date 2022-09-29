City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account.
A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
The other historic landmarks around the city include:
- Cazaux-Williams Crow House
- Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church
- Efird’s-Einstein Brothers Department Store
- Former Fire Station #5
- Lazarus-Hill-Divine House
- Greenfield Lake Park and Gardens
- North 6th Street Truss Bridge