City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition

The home which houses 'One Love Tennis' has been designated a historic landmark (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account.

A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.

The other historic landmarks around the city include:

  1. Cazaux-Williams Crow House
  2. Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church
  3. Efird’s-Einstein Brothers Department Store
  4. Former Fire Station #5
  5. Lazarus-Hill-Divine House
  6. Greenfield Lake Park and Gardens
  7. North 6th Street Truss Bridge
