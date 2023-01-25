City of Wilmington moving forward with potential purchase of downtown campus

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington will be moving forward with the potential purchase of the northern downtown campus.

City council members voted unanimously to proceed placing a $500,000 deposit to explore the purchase.

The deposit gives the city 120 days to see if they want to buy the Thermo Fisher Scientific building, formerly the PPD building.

The purchase includes 12.5 acres of the campus, a 1,000-space parking deck and 370,000 square feet of office space.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says the purchase would help the current scattering of offices.

“We’ve done a space needed assessment for a number of years and we are spread out through eight different buildings throughout the entire community, so we put everybody under one roof. which would also give us the opportunity to divest ourselves of those properties and then put them back under the tax draws with the redevelopment opportunity” Saffo explained.

The purchase agreement will include a $68 million dollar sales price if the city chooses to purchase the downtown campus.