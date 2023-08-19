City of Wilmington Public Services holding career fair Aug. 23

City of Wilmington waste disposal trucks (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Public Services and Community Services Departments are hosting a career fair next week. It takes place Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MLK Center, 401 S 8th Street, Wilmington.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet and talk to staff in the construction, recycling & trash, stormwater, parks & landscape, forestry/trees, and buildings & facilities career fields. There will be equipment on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work they will be doing for the community.

Human Resources staff will also be onsite to assist job seekers with filling out the online application or interest card. Individuals who attend the career fair will be given priority consideration for openings if they meet the minimum qualifications for the position.