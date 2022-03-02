City of Wilmington receives $680,000 for Rail Trail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city has been allocated federal funds from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to pay for Phase One of its plan for the Wilmington Rail Trail.

The agency is allowing the city to use $680,000 for the 2.2 mile portion of the corridor that will run from 3rd Street to the Love Grove bridge.

The design is now being discussed with WSP engineering to determine an exact cost for this portion.

“It’s great to see these funds utilized in our region. You know, these funds will be used to help enhance walking and biking in the community. We’ll also serve the Northside, which is an underserved community,” said Mike Kozlosky, WMPO executive director.

Surveying begins this month, with completion of this portion of the project expected by the end of this year.