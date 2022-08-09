City of Wilmington seeking input for inclusive playground grant at Maides Park

(Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of an inclusive playground proposed for Maides Park.

The meeting will take place at the Davis Center, with the public encouraged to drop in between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. to provide input on the project.

The park is planned to be a place where all people can share in the same opportunities and quality of life. Grants for the park’s funding would be used in combination with existing city budgeted funds for a new playground at this location. The proposed project would also include accessible walkway connections to the playground.

An inclusive playground will make it easier for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities to navigate the park, thus serving the entire community, regardless of age and ability, according to City of Wilmington officials.

Public input at the scheduled meeting will also help determine the grant amount for which the city will apply. The city can apply for a grant up to $500,000, in which case the city would have to provide a $100,000 match.