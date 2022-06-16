City of Wilmington seeking public input in Walk Wilmington Pedestrian Plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is in the process of updating their Walk Wilmington plan, focusing on safe, healthy, and equitable pedestrian infrastructure improvements and policies.

Officials say they want to increase the overall comfort of walking routes throughout the City, for everyday trips and recreational trips alike.

Public input is now open through a 15-question online questionnaire.

The City of Wilmington says public response will help to build a better understanding of the needs and priorities for their plan.