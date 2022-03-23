City of Wilmington unveils fast charge stations for electric vehicles

First publicly available, non-proprietary electric vehicle fast chargers in the Greater Wilmington Area.

(Photo: Toyota)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is building upon its commitment to create a more sustainable future, unveiling the first publicly available electric vehicle fast chargers in Downtown Wilmington and the first that are non-proprietary and usable by all electric vehicles in the Greater Wilmington Area.

The two Chargepoint DC-Fast Electric Vehicle chargers are located on the ground floor of the Market Street Parking Deck. The chargers are fully funded through the Volkswagen Settlement Grant administered by the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

“As Wilmington emerges as a leader in clean energy and sustainability and as we work towards our climate action goals, we need to ready our City facilities to provide our fleet as well as the public with opportunities to charge electric vehicles. Providing these DC-Fast EV charging stations will allow our residents and visitors to join us in improving our air quality and reducing emissions,” Sustainability Manager David Ingram said.

In addition to the now operational fast chargers, the city has four sets of ChargePoint Level 2 Electric Vehicle chargers located in the Market Street Parking Deck, the 2nd Street Parking Deck, and the RiverPlace Parking Deck.

The City of Wilmington recently adopted clean energy goals for 2035 and 2050 and launched the Clean Energy Advisory Committee.