City of Wilmington working to rehabilitate streets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of cars and trucks cause wear-and-tear to streets across Wilmington daily and the city said it’s a never-ending chore to upkeep those city-maintained streets.

City council’s goal is to rejuvenate and preserve pavement in the city.

That’s why they’ve authorized a one-year extension on the annual ‘Needs Street Rehabilitation Contract’ with Highland Paving Co.

Because of that extension, the city has seen a 33% increase in milling and resurfacing lane miles in the last two years.

David Mayes is the city’s Public Service Director.

He said Wilmington’s effort to maintain that up-keep now, will help to reduce the need for larger projects in the future.

“We’re trying to keep them healthy, so we’re not burdened with a higher cost repair sooner than we really want to. That’s why we employed those techniques,” Mayes said. “We spent about $3.2m on preservation techniques.”

If you’re curious about the status of repairs and resurfacing of streets and sidewalks in your neighborhood, go to the City of Wilmington’s website and look under “public services” for an interactive map.