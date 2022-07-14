Civilian crash investigators assist WPD, handling hundreds of Wilmington car accidents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There were six crashes in Wilmington within just a few hours Thursday, including one that sent a man to the hospital after he crashed into a pole. But it’s not always a police officer who responds to the scene.

Wilmington Police have used civilian crash investigators for more than a decade. With more than 6,000 car accidents a year in Wilmington, these civilians play a vital role for the department.

Former New Jersey police officer Frank Fortunato works as a civilian crash investigator, helping stalled vehicles, blocking traffic for officers at serious crash sites, and responding to car accidents that don’t involve injuries.

“We have quite a few motor vehicle collisions in Wilmington. So, there’s a need for that assistance to help alleviate the call load on patrol. And we’re glad to help with that,” said Fortunato.

When we started in 2015, the then two-man unit covered nearly 1,300 crashes year. The unit now has six members, which handles around 40 percent of Wilmington’s crashes that don’t involve injury. Typically Fortunato handles two to seven accidents a day.

“It varies, its varies. It just depends on, on any given day how well people are paying attention,” he explained.

And Thursday, it also meant assisting police with a serious collision, after a diabetic driver’s insulin dropped and crashed into a pole. EMS transported him to the hospital as a civilian crash investigators freed up officers to handle other emergencies by blocking off the roads.

“If an officer can get out there in a more timely manner because we’re handling a wreck somewhere, that’s a good thing.”

Soon after, Fortunato responded to a minor accident near Mayfaire.

Civilian crash investigators interview witnesses and drivers, determining contributing factors. They’ll write a report drivers can present to insurance, and if they determine a traffic infraction was committed…

“We would then contact an officer, that officer would come, and he would write a citation,” he continued.

Since its start in 2007, these investigators have assisted in countless cases, and have been so successful, they serve as a model to other agencies.

According to Traffic Unit Sergeant Will Richards, “Agencies across North Carolina have contacted me in the past year and a half wanting to know how our program runs… so that they can mirror ours and start getting theirs in position as well.”

Wilmington Police are hiring two additional civilian crash investigators. If you’re interested, click this link or contact the Wilmington Police Department.