Clarkton man arrested on drug charges

Anthony Lee Parker, Jr. has been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested on drug charges.

Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into a report of shots fired in the area of Grand Road in Clarkton on April 10th.

During an investigation three days later, officers say amounts of opioids, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as U.S. Currency were seized from a home.

35-year-old Anthony Lee Parker, Jr. was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer inflicting serious bodily injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, among other charges.

Parker was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,100,000 bond.

Additional charges relating to the shooting are anticipated.