Clear Run Branch drainage project nearing the end of phase one

New sidewalks are being poured as the final steps of phase one of a massive project (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The final pieces of the first phase of a massive Clear Run Branch drainage project are coming together.

New sidewalks are being paved along College Acres Drive as part of the largest stormwater capital improvement project in Wilmington’s history.

Phase one is scheduled to be finished next month, with phase two not beginning until 2025.

When complete, crews say the $11 million project will alleviate chronic flooding in the vicinity of College Road and New Centre Drive.