Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight.

The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he’s been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Biden’s more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country’s ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk.