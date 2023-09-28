Closing the chapter: YWCA marks retirement of Women of Achievement Awards after 38 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear celebrated the recipients of its Women of Achievement Awards on Wednesday night in New Hanover County.

Over the last 38 years, nearly 500 women have received one of the awards.

They honor women who mirror the mission of the YWCA — eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all — in their respective fields within our community.

Wednesday’s celebration at Wrightsville Manor marks the retirement of the awards.

Velva Jenkins, YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear CEO, says the awards may be going away but the women making positive impacts in the community are here to stay.

“They are here to be movers and shakers in our community. They have already made investments in our community and they will continue,” Jenkins said. “They are standing on shoulders of others and we’re going to have young women standing on their shoulders to contribute to our community.”

Among the women honored on Wednesday was Bertha Boykin Todd. Todd and the 1898 Foundation received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

“I have a sense of gratitude and admiration that the Y has come this far since the building of the new Y,” Todd said. “I also know that women develop through the mentorship and the knowledge and awareness of what other women can do because all of the people who have received the YWCA Lifetime Achievement Award have contributed to the betterment of Southeastern North Carolina.”

To stand among the women who have received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Todd says she is filled with pride.

“It gives me a feeling of self-fulfillment. It gives me a feeling of knowing that at my age the world will be taken care of when women are in charge.”

The YWCA has been in the Lower Cape Fear for 109 years.