CMPD: 2 adults, 1 teen charged in Northlake Mall shooting

Northlake Mall (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE , NC (WSOC) — Two people, including an innocent bystander, were taken to a hospital after a shooting at about 3 p.m. on Thursday at Northlake Mall, CMPD said.

Two adults and a teenager were charged in the case.

The shooting happened during the busy shopping season, only 10 days before Christmas.

A fight between the shooting victim and the suspect started inside the mall near Dillard’s, CMPD said. The suspect drew a gun and fired several shots, hitting two people, including an innocent bystander.

The bystander, an employee at the jewelry store where the shooting happened, didn’t want to speak on camera. But a family member told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan he is recovering at home and doing OK.

Witnesses said they heard a commotion from the second floor not far, from the food court entrance between Firebirds and H&M.

