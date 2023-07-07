CNA’s turn their tassel before entering the workforce

Twelve aspiring nurses turned their tassel after receiving their CNA certification, (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY News).

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One nursing program held a graduation ceremony late this afternoon at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

This healthcare education program was made possible by “Sankofa Training and Wellness Institute,” provides a healthcare education program focused on attracting, educating, training, and job placement for African Americans and other minority talent to enhance diversity in the medical profession.

Novant Health granted 10 of these students a scholarship to cover the tuition of the program.

Uniquah Allen was today’s valedictorian.

She said she is excited to take what she learned over the past 6-weeks and do something good with it.

“It means a lot to me. It’s preparing me — it has prepared me — for my nursing program. I start in August,” Allen said.

Allen said she can’t wait to start her career as a nurse; she said knowing she is helping someone is a reward worth working towards.

Sankofa’s classes run Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM. The next session begins on August 1st. Visit here to register for classes, or to learn more about the scholarship.