Co-founder of ‘Mothers in Mourning’ charged with obstructing justice in granddaughters murder case

McKnight was involved in a physical struggle just after making her appearance.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another person connected to the Miyonna Jones case, her grandmother, Judy Mcknight, is charged with Felony Obstructing Justice.

The Wilmington Police Department announced that the 61 year old has been charged and her first court appearance was held Friday afternoon.

A shouting match broke out as she was leaving the court room, which prompted sheriff’s deputies to drag McKnight back into the courtroom.

McKnight is the co-founder of Mothers in Mourning in Wilmington, which is a group of mothers who have lost children to violent crimes.

McKnight is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

Her next court date is set for December 8th.