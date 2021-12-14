Coast Guard aircrew conducts medevac from cruise off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 76-year-old man from a cruise ship approximately 140 miles east of Wilmington Monday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center received the request for medevac from the captain of the Carnival Legend stating that a man aboard was suffering from symptoms of kidney failure.

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rendezvoused with the cruise ship and hoisted the man into the aircraft. The man was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.