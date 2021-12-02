Coast Guard: Person rescued after boat capsizes near Masonboro Inlet

Boat overturned near Masonboro Inlet on Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo: Eric Williams)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A person was rescued after their boat capsized near the jetty in the Masonboro Inlet on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach received a call from station command of an overturned boat. The Coast Guard responded and confirmed the report.

They conducted a search pattern and said North Carolina Wildlife Marine Patrol rescued a person from the water.

WWAY is waiting to hear back from wildlife officials for more information.