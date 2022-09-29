Coastal B.U.D.S fundraiser brings live music, food and fun in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fundraiser was held in Leland Wednesday to help fund Coastal B.U.D.S (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) that brought live music, food and friendship to adults with disabilities in the community.

The event was put on by the Next Chapter Book Club, who has been up and running for over 20 years.

Tom Fish, the founder of the book club, says the members meet once a week for an hour to read together.

“The whole idea is to give people with disabilities the opportunity to explore literacy in their lives, in their adult lives, and be part of a group.”

The event also had live music, which was provided by Dennis Martin & The Baby Boomer Band.

Kreamium Frozen Custard also provided ice cream for the event, and one of it’s employees, named Kerry Hagner, was happy to lend a helping hand in selling ice cream on site.

“My favorite part is getting to know the customers, and eating free ice cream.”

Hot dogs, soda, chips, cookies and more were also available for purchase, with the proceeds going to Coastal B.U.D.S.

You can read more about Coastal B.U.D.S and their upcoming events by clicking here.