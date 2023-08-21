Coastal BUDS hosting iCanDance camp in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An organization that provides opportunities for children with down syndrome is hosting a camp this week in downtown Wilmington.

Coastal BUDS, which stands for “Bringing Up Down Syndrome”, is spreading the love of dance through it’s “iCanDance” camp.

Instructors and volunteers teach dancers a choreographed routine, which they will perform on stage.

Dance Instructors Haley Barber and Zuri Hicks say this camp is something participants look forward to every year.

“We do this because it is not often that people with disabilities get the spotlight, and they are amazing individuals, and they deserve the spotlight,” said Barber. “They get a chance to exhibit and show what they can do. Often, I think this population get told what they can’t do,” said Hicks.

Thirty-seven people with disabilities and more than 40 volunteers are expected to participate in the camp over the next week.