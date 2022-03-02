Coastal Christian High unveils new track and field facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Christian High School celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its brand new track and field facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The new track was unveiled just in time for the 10 year anniversary of the program. In the fall of 2011, CCHS parents Jim and Sharon Finley pitched the idea of a track team and in the spring of 2012 14 boys, a young head coach, and a few “wobbly” hurdles started the team.

Now, 10 years later, dozens of individual state champions and two state championships as a team, the school can practice long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, 60-meter sprints, 60-meter hurdles, and shot put. The facility also includes a strength training area with a three-bar, rings, ropes, and inversion apparatuses.

Head Coach Maya Baxter says this will allow the team to continue to grow and improve their skills even further.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes now that possibly see a vision in competing at the collegiate level, to be able to just have it be a branch for them to continue in their goals in life, and to be able possibly to become D1 athletes, D2 athletes and to open more doors for them outside of just high school,” Baxter said.

The track team now consists of 87 athletes, almost one-third of the Coastal Christian student body.