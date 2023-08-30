Coastal communities prepare for Idalia impacts

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — As Idalia moves closer to the Cape Fear, coastal communities are bracing for impact.

Pender County

Emergency management is urging residents to prepare for rain, wind, potential fallen trees and downed power lines as well as coastal flooding.

The Town of Surf City has issued a state of emergency.

In Topsail Beach, temporary signage in the right-of-way must be removed by 12 pm on Wednesday. Trash pick up will take place on Wednesday, but Friday’s bulk pick up has been canceled.

New Hanover County

The county is advising residents to secure loose outdoor items, move vehicles to a safe location, and secure doors.

The Town of Carolina Beach has started placing barricades along Canal Drive on Tuesday evening as tidal flooding began. Snow’s Cut Bridge will remain open unless winds of more than 45 mph are recorded. Freeman Park will close on Wednesday at noon.

In Kure Beach, the Public Works Department is running generators on lift stations and wells, and is continuing to inspect and clean stormwater systems as needed.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach has a supply of sand located across from the Farmer’s Market field in the Municipal Complex for residents and businesses to use and fill up sand bags. You must provide your own sand bags.

Brunswick County

Emergency management is going through its checklist, focusing heavily on preparing for flooding.

The Town of Oak Island has removed the moby mats from the beaches. The pier will close at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Town of Holden Beach is advising waterfront homeowners to remove boats from the water and to consider elevating items in garages or under homes.

In Ocean Isle Beach, the town is urging homeowners to unplug golf carts and other battery powered vehicles and to disconnect the batteries as flooded vehicles can become fire hazards. If residents wish to move their vehicles to higher ground, they may use the parking area at the old Town Hall on West Third Street. The town’s ordinance on overnight parking in public areas has temporarily been lifted.

In Sunset Beach, the Sunset Sound Waves concert scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.