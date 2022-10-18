Coastal communities receive $20 million for storm damage repairs

Funding is helping coastal communities in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three communities in the Cape Fear have received millions in funding for storm damage projects from the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division.

A total of $20.1 million in grants has been awarded to eight communities, five of which are in other parts of the state.

The awards from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund support beach nourishment, dune restoration and other remediation projects.

“Coastal communities are facing more severe impacts from storms and flooding that require a greater investment in a resilient coastline,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Working with local governments to invest in smart storm damage repairs will help combat the effects of climate change and ensure that North Carolina’s coast remains a beautiful place to live, work and visit.”

Cape Fear area communities receiving funding include:

Topsail Beach Dune Planting Project $109,100

Oak Island Beach Management Plan $965,000

North Topsail Phase 4 & 5 Nourishment $10,500,000

Five other projects received funding as well in other coastal areas: