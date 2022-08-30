Coastal Horizons holding free community event for Overdose Awareness Day

(Photo: Tom Varco / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day, which remembers those who have lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic.

The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to attend a free event on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.

Organizers say the event will take place from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

“In March of this year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Improving behavioral health and resilience is a top priority for Coastal Horizons,” Coastal Horizons President and CEO Margaret Weller-Stargell said. “The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons has now connected over 663 overdose survivors to treatment and harm reduction services since the team’s inception four years ago. We are incredibly proud to join a world-wide campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.”

Wednesday’s family friendly event will provide hope for those who are still fighting and include testimonials, memorials, food trucks, and live music.