Coastal Horizons hosting Overdose Awareness Day event

Coastal Horizons in Wilmington 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Horizons has announced the rescheduled date for its Overdose Awareness Day event.

The original event was postponed due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

The Overdose Awareness Day event will be held at Hope Recovery at 3403 Winston Blvd. on September 28th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event brings the community together for a night of solidarity, remembrance, and hope. Attendees will enjoy live music, food trucks, a moving Memorial vigil, and access to a wealth of valuable community resources.

The group says they’re looking forward to coming together at the rescheduled event to honor the memory of those we have lost and to strengthen the commitment to preventing overdose tragedies.