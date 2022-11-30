Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street.
The building sits on more than an acre and a half, encompassing the entire block bordered by Chestnut, Princess, 9th and 10th Streets.
The redevelopment is the first of several adaptive reuse projects Parastream is undertaking in the Soda Pop District.