Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street.

The building sits on more than an acre and a half, encompassing the entire block bordered by Chestnut, Princess, 9th and 10th Streets.

The redevelopment is the first of several adaptive reuse projects Parastream is undertaking in the Soda Pop District.

