Code Red Air Quality Alert remains in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– As on 9:30am, Brunswick County remains in a Code Red Air Quality Alert due to the Pulp Road Fire.

New Hanover and Pender Counties remain in a Code Orange.

Significant smoke is expected for communities in and surrounding Brunswick County. Areas surrounding the Green Swamp Nature Preserve and northeast of Wilmington will experience the heaviest smoke impacts, creating unhealthy air quality.

Code Red on the AQI represents unhealthy air quality for everyone. Residents should consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with asthma, should avoid outdoor exertion altogether.

In areas forecast to be Code Orange, people sensitive to air pollution should reduce their time outdoors. Healthy adults are less likely to be affected.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.