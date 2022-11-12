College financial program gives students opportunity to graduate debt-free

A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, leaving many Americans in limbo on what to do next.

DAVIDSON, NC (WSOC) — A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, leaving many Americans in limbo on what to do next.

The Justice Department is appealing the decision and while the legal challenge plays out, Davidson College is making education more accessible for students.

Davidson College is offering a program called The Davidson Trust where students can graduate practically debt-free.

The school meets 100% of calculated financial needs, leaving graduates with little to no student debt.

The read the whole story, visit WSOC’s website here.