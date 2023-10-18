College of Wilmington held first ever “Beauty for a Cure” event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local school is helping support survivors while making them feel beautiful at the same time.

The College of Wilmington held its first-ever “Beauty for a Cure” event on Wednesday, October 18th.

Facials, massages, and other self-care services were available for people to get.

One of the college’s advisors, Kelly Greenland, said it means a lot to many of the staff and students to see the community support the event.

“It’s been great seeing, you know, people coming in, slowly but surely,” Greenland said. “But you know, every dollar, whatever the amount, everything helps towards this organization and its just breathtaking and phenomenal to see the public, the community coming in to help cause they know someone that has been through this illness.”

All of the proceeds from the event went to “Going Beyond the Pink,” a Wilmington-based breast cancer support organization.