College students now get discounted tickets at WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Sign (Photo: WSOC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — College students work hard, but play harder. Now, WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach is offering them a way to add affordable fun to their Spring semester with their new “College Days” promotion.

Students can take advantage of All Access admission tickets for only $20 (usually $32) with tax, during College Days.

College Days run from March 1st to the 31st.

Admission will give students access to the full range of fun activities that the upside-down house has to offer.

“College students will love WonderWorks! We’ve got thrill rides like the virtual roller coaster, challenges like the suspended ropes course, and so much more,” says Kaitlin Barnes, education sales manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “You’re not going to want to miss out on these discounted tickets during College Days.”

The All Access tickets give college students access to all four floors of excitement which include:

Over 100 interactive exhibits

Laser tag

Indoor ropes course

6D extreme motion theater and more

To get the discount, current students must show their college identification to the admissions desk.

For more information on tickets, click here.

WonderWorks is open daily, and is located at 1313 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach.