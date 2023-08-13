Columbus Co. Air Force veteran honored for decades of military service

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel James Newman was honored with a pinning ceremony at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Whiteville on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

WHITEVILLE (WWAY) — A retired Air Force veteran is being recognized for his decades of military service.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel James Newman was honored with a pinning ceremony at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Whiteville on Saturday.

Newman flew planes during the Vietnam War, as well as Operation Desert Shield.

Now 79, he has been in hospice care since being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009.

Newman’s brother John, who also served in the Air Force, was just one of the dozens of people who came out to support him on Saturday.

“I was encouraged to see some young people in the crowd today because that’s our future, so to be able to pass that on to them, the legacy and be able to meet somebody who actually served in the military, that’s amazing,” John Newman said. “You know, its one thing to read about history in a book. It’s another thing to meet somebody that was actually there and you get a better perspective that way than just reading a book.”

James Newman served more than 30 years, retiring in 1992 after being stationed at Pope Air Force Base outside of Fayetteville.

Between Newman, his two brothers and their father, the family has more than 100 years of military experience.