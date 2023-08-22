Columbus County animal shelter closing temporarily to mitigate the spread of parvovirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One animal shelter in the Cape Fear is shutting its doors temporarily in an effort to decrease the spread of parvovirus among the animals.

A litter of puppies that were surrendered to the shelter and later adopted, have tested positive for the disease.

Since then, they have been returned and are being treated.

A Facebook post by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services, reads in part, “we will be doing a thorough clean of the facilities to insure we have done everything we can to prevent any disease or sickness.”

They will not be taking in any new animals at this time and the shelter expects to reopen on Monday, August 28.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.