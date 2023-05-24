Columbus County business owner arrested for allegedly selling illegal THC products

Abdulfatah Moha Mozib has been arrested (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been arrested following an illegal THC product investigation.

This investigation originally stemmed from a complaint of teens purchasing vape products from two tobacco stores in Tabor City and subsequently becoming ill after ingesting the products.

ALE special agents identified and determined Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products from four businesses contained more than 0.3 % THC, making the products illegal to possess and sell.

Four businesses owned and operated by Abdulfatah Moha Mozib were searched Tuesday:

• Zacks Discount Tobacco, located at 14 Whiteville Mini Mall, Whiteville, NC

• 910 Vape & Tobacco, located at 603 Jefferson Street, Whiteville, NC

• M&A Tobacco, located at 300 Columbus Corners Drive Unit 212, Whiteville, NC

• Tabor Tobacco and Vape Outlet, located at 102 Tabor Crossing, Tabor City, NC

ALE special agents seized a large amount of illegal THC products and cash.

25-year-old Abdulfatah Moha Mozib was charged with one count of Sell or Deliver Marijuana, thirteen counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, and thirteen counts of Felony Maintain a Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substances.

Mozib was previously charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana from a prior THC investigation.