Columbus County deputy praised for buying coats for kids he saw needed one

Deputy Paul Carrano holding a coat at a school. (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County sheriff’s deputy is being praised for going beyond the call of duty.

Deputy Paul Carrano, who started at the sheriff’s office only a few months ago, is a school resource officer at a Whiteville school. He recently saw two students walking to school in freezing temperatures wearing only a thin sweatshirt.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy knew he had to do something so he consulted with school counselors and social workers. After getting the OK, he went shopping and bought two winter coats for the children.

“Deputy Carrano took it upon himself to go above and beyond the call of his normal duties as a School Resource Officer,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “He exemplifies what it means to protect and serve. Without judgement or hesitation, Deputy Carrano saw a need and jumped into action. Deputy Carrano is not only an asset to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, but he is also an asset to the children at his school, and every Columbus County citizen. Thank you, Deputy Carrano, for setting an example for all of us to follow.”